    Hawaii's Own Take Aim at 2025 Region VII Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 18]

    Hawaii's Own Take Aim at 2025 Region VII Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP NAVAJO, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Petersen, a network communications systems specialist assigned to Charlie Company, 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard, fires a M17 pistol in the Steel Course weapons qualification event during the Region VII Best Warrior Competition (BWC) 2025 at Camp Navajo, Arizona, May 15, 2025. The region-level BWC highlights the adaptability, resilience and lethal precision of our forces, reaffirming the National Guard citizen-Soldiers’ unwavering readiness for every mission. Competitors from Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah National Guards battled it out in physically and mentally challenging events to determine Region VII Soldier of the Year and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

    This work, Hawaii's Own Take Aim at 2025 Region VII Best Warrior Competition [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

