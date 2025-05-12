Date Taken: 04.24.2025 Date Posted: 05.15.2025 18:59 Photo ID: 9039359 VIRIN: 250424-N-FC622-2004 Resolution: 2500x2000 Size: 2.41 MB Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NUWC Division, Keyport Corporate Operations Department Head Angela Hocutt recognized with Special Act Award [Image 3 of 3], by Anna Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.