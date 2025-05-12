Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division, Keyport Corporate Operations Department Head Angela Hocutt recognized with Special Act Award [Image 2 of 3]

    NUWC Division, Keyport Corporate Operations Department Head Angela Hocutt recognized with Special Act Award

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Anna Taylor 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport then-Acting Technical Director Jim Bleich presents Angela Hocutt, then-Corporate Operations Department head, with a Special Act Award April 24 in recognition of her service to the command (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Taylor/Released)

