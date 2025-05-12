NUWC Division, Keyport Corporate Operations Department Head Angela Hocutt recognized with Special Act Award

Angela Hocutt, then-Corporate Operations Department head at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, was honored April 24 with a Special Act Award in recognition of her service to the command.



The award citation praised Hocutt's leadership, which "challenged the status quo, driving efficiencies and change within the Corporate Operations Department," as well as her critical thinking, which "inspired others to approach problems from different perspectives and in innovative ways."



Hocutt’s approach was one of questioning assumptions and pushing for better ways of doing things.



"One of our greatest successes is that she was always the one to ask, ‘Why? Why are we doing it this way? Why can't we do it another way?’” said Larry Jones, head of the Corporate Operations Department’s Property Management Division.



This mentality led Hocutt to implement meaningful changes, including the removal of outdated directives and an overhaul of the parking program to make it fairer and more cost-effective.



Hocutt joined NUWC Division, Keyport in 2020 as head of the Corporate Operations Department. Before that, she served as business manager at the Southeast Regional Maintenance Center, a role she assumed after completing the Naval Sea Systems Command’s Commander’s Executive Fellowship Program. During the fellowship, she completed rotations at Commander Navy Regional Maintenance Centers, U.S. 4th Fleet, the Navy Experimental Dive Unit, U.S. Special Operations Command and NAVSEA 04’s Tactical Innovation Implementation Lab.



Hocutt’s impact at NUWC Division, Keyport extended beyond process improvements. By encouraging open communication, delegating authority and promoting creative approaches to problem-solving, she empowered her team, drove innovation and raised the profile of the Corporate Operations Department across the Naval Warfare Centers. She also championed workforce development and built stronger partnerships with other departments across the command.



Congratulations, Ms. Hocutt!





-KPT-

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport is headquartered in the state of Washington on the Puget Sound, about 10 miles west of Seattle. To provide ready support to Fleet operational forces at all major Navy homeports in the Pacific, NUWC Division, Keyport maintains detachments in San Diego, California and Honolulu, Hawaii, and remote operating sites in Guam; Japan; Hawthorne, Nevada; and Portsmouth, Virginia. At NUWC Division, Keyport, our diverse and highly skilled team of engineers, scientists, technicians, administrative professionals and industrial craftsmen work tirelessly to develop, maintain and sustain undersea warfare superiority for the United States.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2025 Date Posted: 05.15.2025 18:59 Story ID: 498138 Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NUWC Division, Keyport Corporate Operations Department Head Angela Hocutt recognized with Special Act Award, by Frank Kaminski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.