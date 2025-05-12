Idaho Army National Guard, Boise Fire Department conduct water rescue

The Idaho Army National Guard’s State Aviation Group, working with the Boise Fire Department, assisted in the rescue of two rafters on the Owyhee River in Malheur County, Oregon, May 15.
05.15.2025
05.15.2025
|9039094
|250515-O-A3518-6852
|2048x1536
|1.04 MB
OREGON, US
|4
|0
