Idaho Army National Gaurd, Boise Fire Department conducts water rescue

The Idaho Army National Guard’s State Aviation Group, working with the Boise Fire Department, assisted in the rescue of two rafters on the Owyhee River in Malheur County, Oregon, on May 15. Two individuals were rafting Wednesday, when their raft capsized and became pinned on rocks in the middle of the river.



One individual was able to reach land, and the second man was trapped on a bolder overnight, surrounded by rapids. Due to the water conditions, the Idaho Army National Guard contacted the Boise Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team to assist in the rescue. The Idaho Army National Guard and the Boise Fire Department train twice a year for joint rescue missions to be ready for such scenarios.



"We are grateful to be able to support our community and build relationships with other agencies," said Officer Candidate Jessica Adamson, a crew chief. "We wouldn't be able to accomplish such complex and technical missions without cooperation and collaboration with outside organizations. Search and rescue missions challenge us to identify evolving training requirements, expand our standard operation procedures for domestic operations and provide life-saving capabilities to our fellow Idahoans."



During the rescue, a crew chief lowed two members of the swift water rescue team into the water near the boulder using the Idaho Army National Guard's UH-60HH hoist. The firefighters were able to secure the man using a rope and pull him to safety on land, completing a technical swift water rope rescue. All three men were then hoisted back into the helicopter before the UH-60 landed to pick up the second rafter and transport both men to Gowen Field.

The rescue was the organization’s first hoist rescue in the HH Black Hawk model as the unit is in the process of upgrading its fleet to the latest model designed for search and rescue missions.



"The Idaho Army National Guard trains routinely with our community partners to be ready when our fellow citizens need us no matter the location or conditions," said Brig. Gen. Cole Packwood, commander, Idaho Army National Guard. "Today’s mission is a reflection of the dedication and commitment all of our Soldiers make to their communities, Idaho and the United States."



The flight crew consisted of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Theron Cameron, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Weston Kania, Staff Sgt. Adam Brundy and Adamson, as well as the Boise Fire Department's Chris Hendershot and Peter Hammit.