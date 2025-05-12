Rear Adm. Stuart Satterwhite Visits Naval Station Great Lakes.

MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) Commander Rear Adm. Stuart C. Satterwhite speaks to Sailors and civilian personnel during a fleet engagement call at Naval Station Great Lakes, May 15, 2025. During the visit, Satterwhite briefed command leadership and command pay and personnel administrators (CPPA) on MNCC updates and CPPA expectations.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 17:36
|Photo ID:
|9039083
|VIRIN:
|250515-O-LF689-9109
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|811.8 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
