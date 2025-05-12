Rear Adm. Stuart Satterwhite Visits Naval Station Great Lakes.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) Commander Rear Adm. Stuart C. Satterwhite meets with Rear Adm. Matthew Pottenburgh, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), at Naval Station Great Lakes, May 15, 2025. The leaders discussed efforts to streamline personnel support and enhance service delivery across Navy accessions training commands.