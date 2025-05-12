USS Kearsarge Hosts MARFORCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250515-N-SX503-1064 NORFOLK, Va. (May 15, 2025) Lt. Gen Roberta L. Shea, commander, United States Marine Corps Forces Command, speaks with Capt. Rose Goscinski, executive officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during a tour, May 15, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance to support its joint U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)