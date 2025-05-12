Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kearsarge Hosts MARFORCOM [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Kearsarge Hosts MARFORCOM

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250515-N-SX503-1018 NORFOLK, Va. (May 15, 2025) Lt. Gen Roberta L. Shea, commander, United States Marine Corps Forces Command, speaks with Capt. Rose Goscinski, executive officer, and sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during a tour, May 15, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance to support its joint U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 11:37
    VIRIN: 250515-N-SX503-1018
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    TAGS

    Tour
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    Marine Corps
    Marforcom

