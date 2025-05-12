Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gettysburg's Deployment [Image 4 of 9]

    Gettysburg's Deployment

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlin Young 

    USS GETTYSBURG

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 8, 2025) A U.S. Sailor stands watch on the bridge wing aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 08:08
    Photo ID: 9037826
    VIRIN: 250508-N-HF194-1102
    Resolution: 5379x3586
    Size: 820.69 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Gettysburg's Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

