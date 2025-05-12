Gettysburg's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 8, 2025) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Matthew Hall, executive officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), observes a sea and anchor evolution from the pilot house in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)