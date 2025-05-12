250514-N-WO287-1016 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 14, 2025) U.S. Sailors man fork lifts in preparation for cargo retrieval aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Artic (T-AOE 8) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 06:28
|Photo ID:
|9037716
|VIRIN:
|250514-N-WO287-1016
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|636.87 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.