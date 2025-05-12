Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250514-N-JJ537-1018 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 14, 2025) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist (right), assists with the transport of cargo from the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)