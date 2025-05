Competitors conduct Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during V Corps Best Squad competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, V Corps runs the first mile of the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment as part of the V Corps Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 15, 2025. The winners of the best squad competition will advance to represent V Corps in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa best squad competition in August. The competition tests squad proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit squad– while demonstrating a commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw)