    Competitors conduct Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during V Corps Best Squad competition [Image 2 of 10]

    Competitors conduct Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during V Corps Best Squad competition

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, V Corps conduct a 100-meter sprint during the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment as part of the V Corps Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 15, 2025. The winners of the best squad competition will advance to represent V Corps in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa best squad competition in August. The competition tests squad proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit squad– while demonstrating a commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 04:42
    Photo ID: 9037656
    VIRIN: 250515-A-GV482-1002
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
