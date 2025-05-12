Balikatan 25: Air Commandos conduct casualty evacuation training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Commando assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing participates in casualty evacuation training during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Subic Bay, Philippines, May 6, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim) (Portions of the photo have been blurred for security reasons)