    Balikatan 25: Air Commandos conduct casualty evacuation training [Image 1 of 4]

    Balikatan 25: Air Commandos conduct casualty evacuation training

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim 

    353rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Commandos assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing participate in casualty evacuation training during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Subic Bay, Philippines, May 6, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim) (Portions of this photo have been blurred for security reasons)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 00:13
    Photo ID: 9037472
    VIRIN: 250506-F-QE874-1046
    Resolution: 5850x3892
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH
    Balikatan 2025, FriendsPartnersAllies, BK25, Balikatan, Philippines

