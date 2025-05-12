Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: 353 SOW and AFP conduct MFF from a CV-22 Osprey [Image 8 of 8]

    Balikatan 25: 353 SOW and AFP conduct MFF from a CV-22 Osprey

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim 

    353rd Special Operations Wing

    A U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing conducts postflight procedures during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Subic Bay, Philippines, April 28, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 23:48
    Photo ID: 9037465
    VIRIN: 250428-F-QE874-1206
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH
