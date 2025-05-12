Balikatan 25: 353 SOW and AFP conduct MFF from a CV-22 Osprey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Air Commando assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing prepares to conduct military free fall training during Exercise Balikatan 25 over the Philippines, April 28, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)