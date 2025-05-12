Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: 353 SOW and AFP conduct MFF from a CV-22 Osprey [Image 7 of 8]

    Balikatan 25: 353 SOW and AFP conduct MFF from a CV-22 Osprey

    PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim 

    353rd Special Operations Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Air Commando assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing prepares to conduct military free fall training during Exercise Balikatan 25 over the Philippines, April 28, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 23:48
    Photo ID: 9037464
    VIRIN: 250428-F-QE874-1117
    Resolution: 4746x3158
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25: 353 SOW and AFP conduct MFF from a CV-22 Osprey [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ty Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IndoPacific SOF, Balikatan 2025, FriendsPartnersAllies, BK25, Balikatan, Philippines

