USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Medical Training Team (MTT) Drill

250510-N-FS061-2077 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 10, 2025) U.S. Sailors simulate medical treatment during a medical training team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)