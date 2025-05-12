250510-N-FS061-2117 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 10, 2025) U.S. Sailors transport a simulated patient during a medical training team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 20:11
|Photo ID:
|9037186
|VIRIN:
|250510-N-FS061-2117
|Resolution:
|2235x3352
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Medical Training Team (MTT) Drill [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.