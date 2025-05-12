Day Three: Region V Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Juan Lopez, Oklahoma National Guard, competes in an Excellence in Competition match with his M4 Carbine during the National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition hosted by the Oklahoma National Guard at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, May 14, 2025. The Region V Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that tests Soldiers and non-commissioned officers on their physical and mental endurance, tactical proficiency, and overall Soldiering skills. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Brooklyn Clark)