    Day Three: Region V Best Warrior Competition [Image 9 of 9]

    Day Three: Region V Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Brooklyn Clark 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Spc. Juan Lopez, Oklahoma National Guard, competes in an Excellence in Competition match with his M4 Carbine during the National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition hosted by the Oklahoma National Guard at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, May 14, 2025. The Region V Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that tests Soldiers and non-commissioned officers on their physical and mental endurance, tactical proficiency, and overall Soldiering skills. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Brooklyn Clark)

    Best Warrior
    Marksmanship
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    RBWOK2025

