Spc. Shalor Laws, Kansas National Guard, fires an M17 Pistol during a stress shoot competition at the National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition hosted by the Oklahoma National Guard at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, May 14, 2025. The Region V Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that tests Soldiers and non-commissioned officers on their physical and mental endurance, tactical proficiency, and overall Soldiering skills. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Brooklyn Clark)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 20:15
|Photo ID:
|9037181
|VIRIN:
|250514-Z-MB834-7320
|Resolution:
|4075x5274
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day Three: Region V Best Warrior Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Brooklyn Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.