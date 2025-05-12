USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts General Quarters Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250501-N-FS061-5117 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 1, 2025) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Gerald Sellars, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), addresses Sailors during a general quarters drill in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)