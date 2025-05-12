Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts General Quarters Drills [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts General Quarters Drills

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    250501-N-FS061-5034 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 1, 2025) A U.S. Navy Fireman participates in a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 18:30
    Photo ID: 9037070
    VIRIN: 250501-N-FS061-5034
    Resolution: 5268x3512
    Size: 9.36 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group

