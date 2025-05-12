250501-N-FS061-5034 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 1, 2025) A U.S. Navy Fireman participates in a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 18:30
|Photo ID:
|9037070
|VIRIN:
|250501-N-FS061-5034
|Resolution:
|5268x3512
|Size:
|9.36 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts General Quarters Drills [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.