Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BUMED Leadership Hosts Fireside Chat [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BUMED Leadership Hosts Fireside Chat

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    (250514-N-IX644-1021) FALLS CHURCH, Va. U.S. Navy Capt. Kathleen Dagher, prospective executive officer of U.S. Naval Medical Readiness and Training Center Camp Lejeune, speaks with Dr. Michael B. McGinnis, far left, executive director of U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and director of the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps , Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, center left, Surgeon General of the Navy, Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, center right, Deputy Surgeon General of the Navy, and Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, far right, director of the Hospital Corps, at a fireside chat during the 2025 Navy Medicine Prospective Commanding Officer, Executive Officer, and Command Master Chief Orientation at Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia, May 14, 2025. Navy Medicine leaders were provided an overview on Rear Adm. Via’s lines of effort, the Navy Medicine Enterprise, and ongoing initiatives designed to better support readiness and align with the North Star. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 18:13
    Photo ID: 9037051
    VIRIN: 250514-N-IX644-1021
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BUMED Leadership Hosts Fireside Chat [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BUMED Leadership Hosts Fireside Chat
    BUMED Leadership Hosts Fireside Chat
    BUMED Leadership Hosts Fireside Chat
    BUMED Leadership Hosts Fireside Chat
    BUMED Leadership Hosts Fireside Chat
    BUMED Leadership Hosts Fireside Chat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    BUMED

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download