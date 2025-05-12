BUMED Leadership Hosts Fireside Chat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(250514-N-IX644-1031) FALLS CHURCH, Va. U.S. Navy Capt. John Hoyos, prospective executive officer of Naval Medical Readiness and Training Center New England, speaks to Bureau of Medicine and Surgery leadership during a fireside chat during the 2025 Navy Medicine Prospective Commanding Officer, Executive Officer, and Command Master Chief Orientation at Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia, May 14, 2025. Navy Medicine leaders were provided an overview on Rear Adm. Via’s lines of effort, the Navy Medicine Enterprise, and ongoing initiatives designed to better support readiness and align with the North Star. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)