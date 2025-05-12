Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE timber salvage operations pivot at J. Strom Thurmond Lake Project [Image 2 of 2]

    USACE timber salvage operations pivot at J. Strom Thurmond Lake Project

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Michael Ariola 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    A tracked feller buncher cuts a root ball from a fallen tree, at Ridge Road Campground, at J. Strom Thurmond Lake Project, April 17, 2024. The Thurmond Project, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, sustained severe damage to its forested areas as Hurricane Helene traveled across Georgia and South Carolina, in September 2024.

