USACE timber salvage operations pivot at J. Strom Thurmond Lake Project

A tracked feller buncher cuts a root ball from a fallen tree, at Ridge Road Campground, at J. Strom Thurmond Lake Project, April 17, 2024. The Thurmond Project, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, sustained severe damage to its forested areas as Hurricane Helene traveled across Georgia and South Carolina, in September 2024.