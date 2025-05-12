Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE timber salvage operations pivot at J. Strom Thurmond Lake Project [Image 1 of 2]

    USACE timber salvage operations pivot at J. Strom Thurmond Lake Project

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Michael Ariola 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    A log loader stacks trees onto a truck for transport, at Ridge Road Campground, at J. Strom Thurmond Lake Project, April 17, 2024. As the Thurmond Project team waits to receive emergency supplemental funding, timber salvage operations are now being shifted by the Thurmond Project into select recreation areas to aid in the reopening of these sites to the public.

    Lake Thurmond
    Clarks Hill lake
    Savannah District Army Corps of Engineers
    Hurricane Helene
    Timber Salvage

