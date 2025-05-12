A log loader stacks trees onto a truck for transport, at Ridge Road Campground, at J. Strom Thurmond Lake Project, April 17, 2024. As the Thurmond Project team waits to receive emergency supplemental funding, timber salvage operations are now being shifted by the Thurmond Project into select recreation areas to aid in the reopening of these sites to the public.
USACE timber salvage operations pivot at J. Strom Thurmond Lake Project
