Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd MLG CBRN Response Exercise [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2nd MLG CBRN Response Exercise

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Othniel Afolabi, left, scans Lance Cpl. Griffin Hergert, both chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialists with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, for any contaminants during a simulated CBRN response exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 14, 2025. This hands-on exercise allowed CBRN specialists to practice conducting reconnaissance, sampling and collecting CBRN materials, and decontamination after coming in contact with simulated live agents.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 15:12
    Photo ID: 9036472
    VIRIN: 250514-M-GD991-1151
    Resolution: 7307x4874
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MLG CBRN Response Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd MLG CBRN Response Exercise
    2nd MLG CBRN Response Exercise
    2nd MLG CBRN Response Exercise
    2nd MLG CBRN Response Exercise
    2nd MLG CBRN Response Exercise
    2nd MLG CBRN Response Exercise
    2nd MLG CBRN Response Exercise
    2nd MLG CBRN Response Exercise
    2nd MLG CBRN Response Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    CBRN
    USNORTHCOM
    MARINES
    H&S BN
    Team MLG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download