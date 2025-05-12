2nd MLG CBRN Response Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Griffin Hergert, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, discovers a chemical vial during a simulated CBRN response exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 14, 2025. This hands-on exercise allowed CBRN specialists to practice conducting reconnaissance, sampling and collecting CBRN materials, and decontamination after coming in contact with simulated live agents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri)