    Navy Band Reenlistment [Image 2 of 2]

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Juarez 

    U.S. Navy Band

    250514-N-FD081-1002 WASHINGTON (May 14, 2025) Captain Robert "Seph" Coats presides over a reenlistment ceremony at the Historic Sail Loft at the the Washington DC Navy Yard. Congratulations to MU1 Glencora Davies, MUCS Lera League, MUCM Greta Loggins, MUSC Tom Wheeler, MUC Nat Wilson, and MU1 Laura Zittelli (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 14:06
    Photo ID: 9036207
    VIRIN: 250514-N-FD081-1002
    Resolution: 4615x3296
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Navy Band Reenlistment [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    reenlistment
    Navy Musc

