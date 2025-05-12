Navy Band Reenlistment

250514-N-FD081-1006 WASHINGTON (May 14, 2025) Captain Robert "Seph" Coats presides over a reenlistment ceremony at the Historic Sail Loft at the the Washington DC Navy Yard. Congratulations to MU1 Glencora Davies, MUCS Lera League, MUCM Greta Loggins, MUSC Tom Wheeler, MUC Nat Wilson, and MU1 Laura Zittelli (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)
|05.13.2025
|05.14.2025 14:06
|9036204
|250514-N-FD081-4825
|3429x2449
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|0
|0
