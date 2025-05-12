Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEPMU 2 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    NEPMU 2 Change of Command Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Nell Moody 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    250502-O-JO646-1088, Norfolk, Va. (May 2, 2025) Cmdr. Lucas A. Johnson, the new commander of Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit Two (NEPMU-2), addresses the audience as he assumes command of NEPMU-2, Norfolk, Virginia at the Vista Point Catering and Conference Center, Norfolk Naval Station, Virginia, May 2, 2025. The ceremony signifies the passing of responsibilities from Capt. Owings as commander to Cmdr. Johnson as the new commanding officer of NEPMU-2. (U.S. Navy photo by Nell Moody)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 13:34
    Photo ID: 9036071
    VIRIN: 250502-O-JO646-1088
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.43 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEPMU 2 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Nell Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

