NEPMU 2 Change of Command Ceremony

250502-O-JO646-1088, Norfolk, Va. (May 2, 2025) Cmdr. Lucas A. Johnson, the new commander of Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit Two (NEPMU-2), addresses the audience as he assumes command of NEPMU-2, Norfolk, Virginia at the Vista Point Catering and Conference Center, Norfolk Naval Station, Virginia, May 2, 2025. The ceremony signifies the passing of responsibilities from Capt. Owings as commander to Cmdr. Johnson as the new commanding officer of NEPMU-2. (U.S. Navy photo by Nell Moody)