NEPMU 2 Change of Command Ceremony

250502-O-JO646-1110, Norfolk, Va. (May 2, 2025) Capt. Alfred Owings, commander, Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit Two (NEPMU-2) speaks to the audience prior to relinquishing his command of the NEPMU-2 Norfolk, Virginia at the Vista Point Catering and Conference Center, Norfolk Naval Station, Virginia, May 2, 2025. The ceremony signifies the passing of responsibilities from Capt. Owings as commander to Cmdr. Johnson as the new commanding officer of NEPMU-2. (U.S. Navy photo by Nell Moody)