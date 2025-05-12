Dronebuster Training in Estonia (Hedgehog 25)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, uses a dronebuster as part of a class during Exercise Hedgehog 25 on Camp Reedo, Estonia, May 14, 2025. Exercise Hedgehog 25 is a large-scale international military exercise led by the Estonian Defence Forces, focused on the rapid deployment of allied forces and the enhancement of multinational interoperability. The dronebuster is a handheld, non-kinetic piece of equipment designed to counter small unmanned aerial systems, known as C-sUAS, used against U.S. military forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)