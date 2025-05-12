Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dronebuster Training in Estonia (Hedgehog 25) [Image 2 of 3]

    Dronebuster Training in Estonia (Hedgehog 25)

    CAMP REEDO, ESTONIA

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, uses a dronebuster as part of a class during Exercise Hedgehog 25 on Camp Reedo, Estonia, May 14, 2025. Exercise Hedgehog 25 is a large-scale international military exercise led by the Estonian Defence Forces, focused on the rapid deployment of allied forces and the enhancement of multinational interoperability. The dronebuster is a handheld, non-kinetic piece of equipment designed to counter small unmanned aerial systems, known as C-sUAS, used against U.S. military forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)

    This work, Dronebuster Training in Estonia (Hedgehog 25) [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

