Dronebuster Training in Estonia (Hedgehog 25)

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, uses a dronebuster as part of a class during Exercise Hedgehog 25 on Camp Reedo, Estonia, May 14, 2025. Exercise Hedgehog 25 is a large-scale international military exercise led by the Estonian Defence Forces, focused on the rapid deployment of allied forces and the enhancement of multinational interoperability. The dronebuster is a handheld, non-kinetic piece of equipment designed to counter small unmanned aerial systems, known as C-sUAS, used against U.S. military forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 12:10
|Photo ID:
|9035901
|VIRIN:
|250514-A-MH953-1060
|Resolution:
|7111x4743
|Size:
|13.23 MB
|Location:
|CAMP REEDO, EE
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|0
