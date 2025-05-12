Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Benjamin McEnroe, a Paratrooper with 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team and a native of Peoria, Illinois, 82nd Airborne Division, repacks his parachute after landing in Bardufoss, Norway during integrated Joint Force Entry training May 13, 2025 as part of Swift Response, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)