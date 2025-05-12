Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response [Image 19 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response

    BARDUFOSS, NORWAY

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Spc. Benjamin McEnroe, a Paratrooper with 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team and a native of Peoria, Illinois, 82nd Airborne Division, repacks his parachute after landing in Bardufoss, Norway during integrated Joint Force Entry training May 13, 2025 as part of Swift Response, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 08:56
    Photo ID: 9035416
    VIRIN: 250513-A-OE370-4890
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 23.19 MB
    Location: BARDUFOSS, NO
    Hometown: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response [Image 22 of 22], by SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response
    Panther Brigade Soldiers Drop in to Swift Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Swift Response

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    82nd ABN DIV
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    361stTPASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download