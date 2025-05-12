Legal Participants Conduct a Court Simulation During Obangame Express 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250513-N-CW165-1059 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 13, 2025)- Legal participants conduct a court simulation about illegal drug trafficking during Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyranny Chartrand.)