USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Security Reaction Force Basic Course (SRF-B) training

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 8, 2025) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Douglas Condray Wheatridge, Colorado, center guides Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Evan Garland from Pensacola, Florida, right, and Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Aiden Plumey from Olympia, Washington, left, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a Security Reaction Force Basic Course (SRF-B) training, May 8, while operating in the Philippine Sea. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)