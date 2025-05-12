Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Security Reaction Force Basic Course (SRF-B) training [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Security Reaction Force Basic Course (SRF-B) training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 8, 2025) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Douglas Condray Wheatridge, Colorado, center guides Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Evan Garland from Pensacola, Florida, right, and Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Aiden Plumey from Olympia, Washington, left, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a Security Reaction Force Basic Course (SRF-B) training, May 8, while operating in the Philippine Sea. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 04:06
    Photo ID: 9035060
    VIRIN: 250508-N-MR862-1260
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: WHEATRIDGE, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Security Reaction Force Basic Course (SRF-B) training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Security Reaction Force Basic Course (SRF-B) training
    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Security Reaction Force Basic Course (SRF-B) training
    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Security Reaction Force Basic Course (SRF-B) training
    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Security Reaction Force Basic Course (SRF-B) training
    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Security Reaction Force Basic Course (SRF-B) training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SRF-B
    DDG 65
    Security Forces
    ATFP
    Benfold
    Onward with Valor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download