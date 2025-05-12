USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Security Reaction Force Basic Course (SRF-B) training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 8, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Sophia Casteneda from El Paso, Texas, kicks a heavy bag held by Operations Specialist Seaman Elon Brown from Chicago, Illinois on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a Security Reaction Force Basic Course (SRF-B) training, May 8, while operating in the Philippine Sea. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)