    Viper Week Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Viper Week Closing Ceremony

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 510th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons pose for a group photo with their trophy after the conclusion of the closing ceremony of Viper Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 9, 2025. After a week long friendly competition between the 510th and 555th FGS and FS, the 510th team came out on top as the winners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 03:45
    Photo ID: 9035019
    VIRIN: 250509-F-ZJ681-1108
    Resolution: 7100x4733
    Size: 26.42 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Viper Week Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    555th FS
    510th FS
    Viper Week
    510th FGS
    555th FGS

