Viper Week Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 510th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons pose for a group photo with their trophy after the conclusion of the closing ceremony of Viper Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 9, 2025. After a week long friendly competition between the 510th and 555th FGS and FS, the 510th team came out on top as the winners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)