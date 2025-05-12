A sign displaying the Viper Week logo is hung during the closing ceremony of Viper Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 9, 2025. Viper Week was a friendly competition between the 510th and the 555th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons that was composed of a series of challenges meant to test the skills and timeliness of the maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 03:45
|Photo ID:
|9035018
|VIRIN:
|250509-F-ZJ681-1068
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.56 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Week Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.