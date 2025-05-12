Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Viper Week Closing Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Viper Week Closing Ceremony

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A sign displaying the Viper Week logo is hung during the closing ceremony of Viper Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 9, 2025. Viper Week was a friendly competition between the 510th and the 555th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons that was composed of a series of challenges meant to test the skills and timeliness of the maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 03:45
    Photo ID: 9035018
    VIRIN: 250509-F-ZJ681-1068
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.56 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Viper Week Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Viper Week Closing Ceremony
    Viper Week Closing Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    555th FS
    510th FS
    Viper Week
    510th FGS
    555th FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download