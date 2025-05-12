Viper Week Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A sign displaying the Viper Week logo is hung during the closing ceremony of Viper Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 9, 2025. Viper Week was a friendly competition between the 510th and the 555th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons that was composed of a series of challenges meant to test the skills and timeliness of the maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)