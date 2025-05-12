Soldiers at the range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier shoots from the prone unsupported position, Camp Casey, South Korea, May 8, 2025. The Soldier was shooting in order to earn his weapons qualification and the prone unsupported position is the second position needed to shoot in. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan)