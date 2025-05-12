Soldiers at the range

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Seu Chan 

    USAG Humphreys

    A Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier shoots from the standing unsupported position, Camp Casey, South Korea, May 8, 2025. The Soldier was shooting in order to earn his weapons qualification and the standing unsupported position is the first position needed to shoot in. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan)

