Soldiers at the range

A Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier shoots from the standing unsupported position, Camp Casey, South Korea, May 8, 2025. The Soldier was shooting in order to earn his weapons qualification and the standing unsupported position is the first position needed to shoot in. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan)