    Force Health Protection team conducts site survey with 512th Field Hospital at Vepriai Rocket Base during DEFENDER 2025 in Lithuania [Image 15 of 25]

    Force Health Protection team conducts site survey with 512th Field Hospital at Vepriai Rocket Base during DEFENDER 2025 in Lithuania

    VEPRIAI, LITHUANIA

    05.14.2025

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    Operational Medical Systems

    A tracking board inside an intermediate care tent shows the location and tasks for U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 512th Field Hospital as part of Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 2025, Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 12, 2025. During Swift Response, the initial phase of DEFENDER 25, the Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection team is providing essential support and expertise to U.S. Army medical providers assigned to the 512th Field Hospital, 519th Hospital Center, 30th Medical Brigade, and 68th Theater Medical Command As part of DHA’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, FHP works with combatant commands and regulatory experts across the globe to rapidly provide a treatment, diagnostic, or preventive medical countermeasure against high-consequence threats to the Warfighter when a Food and Drug Administration-approved product is not available. (Defense Health Agency Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 01:53
    Photo ID: 9034892
    VIRIN: 250512-O-PJ332-1239
    Resolution: 2949x1966
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: VEPRIAI, LT
    Defense Health Agency
    Force Health Protection
    swiftresponse
    DefenderEurope
    Operational Medical Systems
    DEFENDER 25

