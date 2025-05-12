Force Health Protection team conducts site survey with 512th Field Hospital at Vepriai Rocket Base during DEFENDER 2025 in Lithuania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chris Weselek, a product manager with the Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection Division, marks a checklist during a site survey inside a field medical pharmacy as part of Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 2025, Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 12, 2025. During Swift Response, the initial phase of DEFENDER 25, the FHP team is providing essential support and expertise to U.S. Army medical providers assigned to the 512th Field Hospital, 519th Hospital Center, 30th Medical Brigade, and 68th Theater Medical Command. As part of DHA’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, FHP works with combatant commands and regulatory experts across the globe to rapidly provide a treatment, diagnostic, or preventive medical countermeasure against high-consequence threats to the Warfighter when a Food and Drug Administration-approved product is not available. (Defense Health Agency Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)