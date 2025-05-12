Balikatan 25: 3d MLR conducts Close Air Support Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Daniel J. Pacheco, an assistant air officer with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, calls in a nine-line at the Close Air Support Exercise during Exercise Balikatan 25, on Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, May 7th, 2025. The CAS Exercise included participation from U.S. Marines with 3d MLR and F/A-18C Hornets with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323, U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons with 14th Fighter Squadron USAF, Philippine Air Force A-29B Super Tucanos with 15th Strike Wing and Combat Air Controllers with 710th Special Operations Wing, and U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawks with Carrier Air Wing 17. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Iyer P. Ramakrishna)