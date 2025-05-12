Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: 3d MLR conducts Close Air Support Exercise [Image 1 of 9]

    COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    A Philippine Air Force A-29B Super Tucano with 15th Strike Wing, hones in on its target at the Close Air Support Exercise during Exercise Balikatan 25, on Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, May 7th, 2025. The CAS Exercise included participation from U.S. Marines with 3d MLR and F/A-18C Hornets with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323, U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons with 14th Fighter Squadron USAF, Philippine Air Force A-29B Super Tucanos with 15th Strike Wing and Combat Air Controllers with 710th Special Operations Wing, and U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawks with Carrier Air Wing 17. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Iyer P. Ramakrishna)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025
    Location: COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PH
